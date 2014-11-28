The Witcher now has a physical and digital board game

It's hard waiting for The Witcher 3 to arrive. There are Steam Sales to pillage and other games to play, but none of them are The Witcher 3. Damn, if only time were a flat circle we could just roll over to February, but it's not. It's oppressively linear. We must wait.

Here's good news though: The Witcher now has its own board game, available in both physical and digital versions. Imaginatively titled The Witcher Adventure Game, the board game is the work of Ignacy Trzewiczek. The physical version was created by Fantasy Flight Games, while studio Can Explode handled the digital version, which you can purchase over here.

Check out trailers for both versions below: