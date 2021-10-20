The Witcher 3's free next-gen upgrade has been delayed until 2022

The free next-gen update for The Witcher 3 has been pushed back until 2022.

The spruced-up version was announced in September 2020, bringing modern touches like ray tracing, speedier loading times and general visual and technical improvements. The original date was slated for sometime this year but as 2021 comes to a close, things haven't been looking too hopeful.

CD Projekt Red has now confirmed that it's pushing the release date back to sometime in mid-2022, along with the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 for consoles.

"Based on recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games, we decided to postpone their releases until 2022," a statement from the company on Twitter read. "Our current target for Cyberpunk 2077 is the first quarter of 2022, and second quarter of 2022 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Apologies for the extended wait, but we want to make it right."

It's a bummer that we'll have to wait a little longer to see upgraded Tub Geralt in all his glory, but the delay is hardly a surprise after a painfully rocky year for CDPR. The studio's had its hands pretty damn full, spending the last several months fixing up Cyberpunk 2077 after its now-infamously dire launch.