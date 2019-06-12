The Witcher 3 has sold more than 20 million copies

The Witcher 3 is making its way over to Switch, which is neat but not really in our wheelhouse, but accompanying the news of the port are sales figures for the series as a whole, as well as the third installment. Not surprisingly, they're quite high.

40 million copies of the series have been sold, which started in 2007 with an ambitious but incredibly buggy RPG built using a modified version of the engine from Neverwinter Nights, though you'd never know to look at it.

The Witcher 3 is by far the most successful of the trilogy, apparently accounting for more than half of the series' sales. That puts it at over 20 million, an astronomical number for one game. It's a lot, but The Witcher 3 doesn't even scrape into the top ten best-selling games, and it probably doesn't make the top 20, either. Minecraft, PUBG and GTA 5 are all far above it, with the first two both selling more than 100 million copies. As for RPGs, Skyrim, Diablo 3 and various Pokemon games have still sold more.

I reviewed The Witcher 3 and its expansions, so it's starting to feel like it's been long enough since I last played that a trip back sounds tempting. The Witcher 3 in bed, on the bus or, because what's life without risk, in the bath sounds amazing. It's not going to look nearly as good as it still does on PC, but that's absolutely a sacrifice I'm happy to make for portable fun with grouchy Geralt.