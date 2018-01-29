The Trine trilogy is super cheap in the Frozenbyte Steam sale

Trine developer Frozenbyte is holding something of a Steam sale this week—through February 10, to be precise. They've got a whole host of games on sale, most of them around 80 percent off. Naturally, the Trine series is the forerunner, but there are other games to be had. Sale standouts include:

Additionally, Nine Parchments is part of the Trineverse bundle ($16 at 79 percent off), which also includes all three Trine games. Then there's the Frozenbyte Collection 2017 bundle ($13 at 86 percent off), which comes with the Trine series, Shadowgrounds, Shadowgrounds Survivor and Shadwen. Plus you can try most of them before you buy: there are demos for Trine, Trine 2, Shadowgrounds, Shadowgrounds Survivor and Shadwen.