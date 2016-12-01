The Steam Winter Sale dates have leaked

"The 2016 Steam Winter Sale is live!" That's what I'll say when the next Steam sale actually goes live. According to this thread on NeoGAF, which contains an image presumably taken from a developers-only group, I will utter those words sometime around 9:50 am PT on December 22.

This is entirely unverified, but let's consider a few points. First and most obviously, as sure as day follows night there's going to be a Steam winter sale sometime this month. Second, the guy who posted the image, a Gaffer by the name of Tizoc, has correctly predicted at least one Steam sale previously. And third, last year's Steam winter sale kicked off on December 22, so it's a good bet for this year, too.

The truth is that even if this leak is fake, there's still a pretty good chance that it's correct. More interesting, then, is the question, do we really want another Steam sale? The answer is obviously yes, of course we do. But the Steam Autumn Sale wrapped up just two days ago, and here we are, already steeling ourselves for another one. After this many years, and this many sales, I'm really starting to think that Steam sale fatigue is never going to happen. But could it happen?

We'll let you know when the dates for the Steam winter sale (or holiday sale, or whatever it ends up being called) are confirmed. That will likely happen the moment the sale actually goes live, so keep your wallets handy.