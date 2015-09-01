The Sims 4: Get Together's "Clubs" introduce peer pressure

EA has revealed more details about the upcoming Sims 4 expansion, "Get Together", that was announced at Gamescom.

In a post on the Sims website, producer Antonio Romeo ("SimGuruRomeo") talks about a new feature in the expansion called Clubs that "allows Sims to totally break the rules of the game", which here means: enforces a peer pressure system that allows group mentality to override a Sim's individual personality.

The player creates clubs by choosing rules for its members to follow: a hangout location, what clothes they wear when they're together, who gets to join, and encouraged and discouraged behaviours. This list of ten behaviours (five encouraged, five discouraged) will override a Sim's natural instincts, though only when they are with other members of the club.

So you could have a lazy Sim that joins a fitness-based club and ends up working out whenever they're together, or a good Sim who ends up carrying out evil deeds because they've joined a club based around meanness. Naturally, you can also create "Fight Clubs" and use the rules to position them as rival gangs who will only ever pick fights with each other.

Get Together will also include a new "European-inspired" World called Windenburg, new group activities, and new skills for your Sims to build. It's due for release in November.