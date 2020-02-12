The Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop is currently £899 on Amazon

A powerful gaming laptop is never cheap, but this Razer Blade Stealth 13 is actually reasonably affordable. It comes in at number three on our guide to the best Razer laptops for gaming and it's currently on sale for £899 on Amazon. The listing boasts a saving of £100 but you'd actually be dropping closer to £300 more when looking back over its average historical price.

Razer's laptops are well-built. Keep in mind the Stealth model, which runs on integrated graphics, isn't as powerful as others out there. If you want to run high-end games you should probably skip this, but it's still a good deal for a thin, light system at this reduced price.

Aside from the super-sleek aesthetic that we've come to expect from the Razer brand, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 offers a Quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor clocked at 1.8 GHz (base) up to 4.6 GHz (turbo), Intel HD Graphics 620, 8GB of RAM, and a 13.3-inch full-HD display. Of course, with those specs, you wouldn't expect to run the latest games with higher frame rates. The Stealth is built to pair with Razer's external graphics enclosure, or offer some light gaming capabilities when you're on the go and away from your desktop.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop| now £899 (save £100)

If you're undecided, you can compare the Razer Blade Stealth 13 to some of the best gaming laptops or alternatively, you can check out our list of the best Razer laptops for gaming if you're set on owning a Razer product.