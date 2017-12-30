Popular

The prettiest screenshots of 2017

Our favorite snaps from 2017's best-looking games.

Screenshot (cropped) by Andy Cull. See the full image below and more on his Flickr page.

Every year we round up our favorite screenshots, with preference to those taken at ultra-high resolutions with custom camera controls for beautiful HUD-free compositions. Previously, we've mainly included shots of our own, but this year I asked the community to submit their own. Special thanks to Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs) and Andy Cull who've lent us their collections for the year, as well as Cinematic Captures and The Gamers Zone for their great Battlefront 2 shots.

For the sake of space, we haven't included every screenshot submitted, but do check out these comments for more, and leave your best in the comments here.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Screenshot by Cinematic Captures.

Screenshot by Cinematic Captures.

Screenshot by Cinematic Captures.

Screenshot by The Gamers Zone.

Screenshot by The Gamers Zone.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Screenshot by Andy Cull. View more on his Flickr page. (Image credit: Andy Cull)

Screenshot by Andy Cull. See the full resolution (4500x6000) image on his Flickr page(Image credit: Andy Cull)

Screenshot by Andy Cull. See the full resolution (4500x6000) image on his Flickr page.   (Image credit: Andy Cull)

 Screenshot by Julien Grimard.

Screenshot by Julien Grimard.

Screenshot by Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs). See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs). See more on Flickr.

Assassin's Creed Origins

Screenshot by Andy Cull. See the full resolution (3840x2160) image on his Flickr page. (Image credit: Andy Cull)

Screenshot by Andy Cull. See the full resolution (2160x3840) image on his Flickr page. (Image credit: Andy Cull)

Screenshot by Andy Cull. See the full resolution (2160x3840) image on his Flickr page(Image credit: Andy Cull)

Screenshot by Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs). See more on Flickr

Screenshot by Larah Johnson (aka HodgeDogs). See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by Frans Bouma.

Screenshot by CHRISinSession. See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by CHRISinSession. See more on Flickr

 Screenshot by CHRISinSession. See more on Flickr.

Screenshot by Pontus Johansson.

