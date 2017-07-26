The PC Gamer Show: Walking sims are now called 'space explorers'

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about Supergiant's new wizard basketball visual novel Pyre, the games we're looking forward to this fall, and wrap with our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

We talk about what we've been playing Wes and Bo talk Pyre Boverwatch gets excited about the Doomfist release The remaining games of 2017 loom over us We decree walking simulators be renamed to space explorers We wrap with questions from the Twitch chat

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Bo Moore

Wes Fenlon

This week's intro music: