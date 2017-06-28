The PC Gamer Show: Steam Summer Sale and a special guest from Songbringer

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we're joined by a special guest, Nathanael Weiss, creator of Songbringer! He'll be showing off an early look at the game live on the show with us.

We'll also be talking about some hot deals from the Steam Summer Sale, some more GTA 5 modding news, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics

We discuss recent news, including more modding and aliens!

Wes talks about delidding his CPU.

A ton of games are on sale on Steam, and we breakdown our top picks.

We do a live demo of Songbringer.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

Some deep life lessons.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Special guest: Nathanael Weiss — developer of Songbringer