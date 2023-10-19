PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 34: A battle royale bonanza

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Hey there gamers, welcome to this week's episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log Podcast! I hope you've all had a great week, whether you've been playing a ton of games or taking things a little easier right now.

This week we've got Staff Writer Morgan Park back on the pod to talk all about battle royales. As our resident shooter aficionado, Morgan's played his fair share of battle royales from the more traditional games like Fortnite to the increasingly popular extraction shooters like Hunt: Showdown.

With Morgan's wealth of experience and mine and Lauren's sporadic encounters with the genre, we chat all about how battle royales got their start and how our own foray into playing them happened. We also talk about which games are hot right now, and where we think the genre is going in the future. Battle royales aren't all about the shooters though, and we take a little bit of time to delve into some of the more interesting takes across PC and other platforms.

Don't forget to check in with myself and Lauren at the beginning of the podcast too, where we share our weeks with you, letting you in on any fun stuff we've been up to since the last episode.

