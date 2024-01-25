PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 45: An ode to speedrunners

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

HelloPCgamerswelcomebacktothePCGamerChatLogpodcast. Phew. Is that a new world record for introducing this week's episode?

Sorry, that was a terrible bit. Let me start again: Hello PC gamers, welcome back to the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! I hope you've all had a rad week so far. Did any of you check out Awesome Games Done Quick over the last week? We certainly did, and it's encouraged us to put our running shoes on and talk all about speedrunning.

We've brought back Associate Editor Ted Litchfield to talk about some of our favourite stuff in the speedrunning community. The games we enjoy watching, our favourite runners and video essayists who cover this sort of stuff, what makes the art of speedrunning just so dang cool and interesting. We go over a little bit of AGDQ too, including some of our favourite runs of the week and... a speedrunning dog? You go, Peanut Butter.

Lauren and I get together before the episode to do our usual pre-topic catchup, too. We're officially both Steam Deck Owners now, which means we've been broadening our horizons and playing a ton of new stuff! Lauren's keeping her New Years resolution going too, which you can hear more about this episode.

Whether you're a speedrunning savant or someone who likes to watch the odd video, we'd love to hear your thoughts on the subject. Pop over to the PC Gamer forums, we have a thread set up all about this week's episode where you can share your own experiences and chat with us about it.

You can check out the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast on a whole bunch of podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Stitcher Castbox Amazon Music iHeartRadio Podcast Addict And more!

If you prefer some faces to go with your voices, you can also check out the podcast over on YouTube:

Don't forget to check us out over on the PC Gamer forums, too! We'll be checking in every week to see what you lovely lot have to say about each week's episode, and joining in the discussion ourselves.