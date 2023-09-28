PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 31: Our dream videogame adaptations

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Hey there gamers, welcome to this week's episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! Have you ever played a game and thought to yourself "Dang, I really wish they'd adapt this into a movie or TV show?" Don't lie and say you haven't, we've all done it. At least, Lauren and I have certainly done it, and that's what we're going to talk about this week.

We've both taken a game we'd like to see adapted into a TV show or movie and tried to cast it. Which actors would fulfil the role for our ragtag videogame protagonists to a T? Some of us thought far too hard about this (it's me, I thought way too hard about this), and some of us thought just hard enough. Turns out casting your dream adaptation is a lot tougher than either of us realised, and we'd love if you challenged yourself to try and cast your own videogame adaptation.

As always, Lauren and I have a quick catchup before the main meat of the episode to talk about what we've been playing this week and other fun stories to share about our lives. Even though we've been drowning in Starfields and Cyberpunks galore, we've still managed to find the time to sit down and chill out with some other cool games and do some fun things outside of work, too.

