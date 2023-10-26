PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 35: The great gamer spreadsheets

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Happy Thursday PC gamers, and welcome back to the PC Gamer Chat Log Podcast! Have you been up to much this week, or are you finally relaxing now that the pace of huge-hitting games has begun to slow down a bit?

I hope you're not relaxing too much though, because almost every single one of us has an ever-growing backlog that haunts us. Remembering to play and finish all of the games we have across every launcher can be a real pain, so some people like to try and tackle that with some handy spreadsheet managament.

Our Online Editor Fraser Brown is one such person, so we've dragged him along onto this week's episode to interrogate him about his spreadsheet. What is the actual purpose of it? What categories does he use to help keep things in check? How can we steal his spreadsheet to improve our own gaming lives?

Lauren and I share what organisation methods we also make use of... if some of us even get that far in the first place. We spend some time trying to figure out just how best we want to get the most out of our hobby, and also spend a little bit of time talking about organisation elsewhere in our gaming lives too.

As always, Lauren and I will be checking in with each other at the beginning of the episode to see what we got up to last week. It may have been a quieter week for both of us but worry not, we'll be back with a bang next week with plenty of cool stories to tell.

If you prefer some faces to go with your voices, you can also check out the podcast over on YouTube: