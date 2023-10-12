PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 33: Debriefing this year's Top 100 list

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Hey there gamers, welcome to this week's episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! This year's list of Top 100 PC Games has finally dropped online which means opinions about placements are flying. Heck, we made the list and we still have opinions on where our favorties landed.

We've brought together one of our newest Top 100 participants, magazine editor Robert Jones, and executive editor Tyler Wilde who's been doing it more than a decade, to hash out how this year went. We'll dig into some of the wacky spreadsheet math, the voting process, and then the traditional freeform meeting marathon argument that makes the list what it is every year. We'll go over which of our favorites we actually had to vote to demote, which series we're still coming out swinging for, and the crucial but controvercial "importance" score. Yes, Disco Elysium really did place first with raw votes again this year. And also yes, we did do all this voting before another cetain big RPG launched.

As always, Mollie and I have a quick catchup before the episode proper to go over what we've been playing lately. With the main bulk of the 2023 RPG storm behind us, we're both taking time to settle. Mollie has found herself hooked on a new gacha game that she promises has a great story, actually. Meanwhile I, the slowest gamer in existence, am returning to my save file in Act 2 of Baldur's Gate 3.

You can check out the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast on a whole bunch of podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Stitcher Castbox Amazon Music iHeartRadio Podcast Addict And more!

If you prefer some faces to go with your voices, you can also check out the podcast over on YouTube: