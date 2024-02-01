PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 46: The Steam Deck squad is here

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

What's up PC gamers? Welcome back to the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! I hope you've all had a fine week so far and have managed to cram plenty of gaming time in. Maybe you've been sitting on your cushy gaming chair with your triple-monitor setup and your future-proofed desktop, or lounging around on your sofa holding a Steam Deck inches from your face.

For myself, Lauren, and Tyler, we've been in the latter camp an awful lot lately. We're all officially Steam Deck owners—Tyler handled our Steam Deck OLED review and was an LCD owner before that, and Lauren and I became members of the portable PC club over the winter break.

Now we've all had a bit of time to take our backlog with us wherever we go, how are we feeling about things? We have a chat about how much use we've been getting out of our Decks, what games we think work best, and discuss whether something like this could ever truly replace our sprawling desktop setups.

For all you ROG Ally users and MSI Claw anticipators out there, don't fret. We spend a little bit of time talking about the competition and the ever-growing portable PC market. If we somehow convince you to buy your own Steam Deck or other handheld device by the end of this episode, apologies to your bank balance.

Whether you're a day-one Steam Deck owner or someone who's been on the fence about purchasing one, we'd love to hear your thoughts. Pop over to the PC Gamer forums, we have a thread set up all about this week's episode where you can share your own experiences and chat with us about it.

