The PC Gamer Show: Night in the Woods, Ark role-playing adventures, and more

By

We talk Hot Topic memories, Steven's confirmed status as a murderer, and Genital Jousting: The Movie.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be talking about the narrative excellence of Night in the Woods, Steven's Ark role-playing misadventures, a ton of Overwatch news, videogame movie ideas, and our usual Twitch chat Q&A!  

This week's topics:

  1. James oozes praise for Night in the Woods.
  2. Steven murders his lover in ARK.
  3. It's Bo with another Boverwatch Bupdate!
  4. Half-Life directed by Richard Linklater makes us millions.
  5. It's time for the weekly Twitch Q&A!

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Bo Moore

Steven Messner

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

