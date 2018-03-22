The PC Gamer Show GDC special: Dwarf Fortress creator Tarn Adams

Strange things sometimes happen in Dwarf Fortress. Elephants go on bloody, murderous rampages. Pets have the urge to create works of art. Goblins raise dwarven spies and send them in search of valuable artifacts. Talking to Dwarf Fortress creator Tarn Adams about the latest updates to his vast, rich and absurd simulation is always one of the highlights of my week at GDC, and this time is no exception.

This year we decided to do it on mics, and Adams talks in-depth about the game's recent major release that lets dwarves venture outside the fortress, into the wider world, to raid other settlements and go out seeking artifacts. We also talk about what's coming in the next few months (and few years), what it's like to connect a new intricate system with the existing systems in Dwarf Fortress, and why the UI is still utterly baffling.

For more on Dwarf Fortress, read last year's feature on the coming magic system, which will be a landmark release for Dwarf Fortress (whenever it arrives).

