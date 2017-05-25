The PC Gamer Show: Destiny 2, Overwatch, Far Cry 5, and more

Sorry for the delay this week, we had a small server error!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about our time with Destiny 2, Overwatch's first birthday, the newest details on Far Cry 5, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics

The PC Gamer Club is here, Far Cry is in Montana, and more news.

We talk about what we've been playing recently.

Tom and Bo talk about Overwatch's first year.

James tells us how Destiny 2 runs on PC, and if it's any fun.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

A distinct lack of card games.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Bo Moore