The Overwatch Halloween Terror event is alive

Junkenstein is back for some more revenge, and there are some new skins, sprays, and other loot to pick up too.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Halloween is just over two weeks away, but there's no waiting required for the Overwatch Halloween Terror event—it's live today. The three-week festival offers players a chance to score scary skins, evil emotes, and more, and also brings back Junkenstein's Revenge, a PvE brawl that pits four players against Junkenstein, his creations, and his allies.

Players who win three games in a week in Quick Play, Competitive, or the Arcade will earn a new Icon, while six victories will bring a new Spray, and nine a new Skin. Each week—October 15-21, October 22-28, and October 29-November 4—offers new rewards, so you'll want to keep rolling through each week in order to get them all. Blizzard also has some thematically-appropriate loot boxes for sale, filled with new items as well as those from previous Halloween Terror events.

Full details on the Ovewatch Halloween Terror event, which runs until October 31, are up at playoverwatch.com. A new game update also went live today, with bug fixes and character tweaks you can dive into here.

Andy Chalk

