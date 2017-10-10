The Overwatch 'Halloween Terror' 2017 event puts a new twist on Junkenstein's Revenge

Like the vengeful spirit of a demonic prom queen, the Overwatch "Halloween Terror" event has returned!

Dr. Junkenstein’s thirst for revenge still burns...So heroes beware: Overwatch Halloween Terror returns!👻🍬🎃 https://t.co/0RUYK9XFzn pic.twitter.com/8hX98gij4vOctober 10, 2017

"For the next three weeks, we’re celebrating the spookiest time of the year with a seasonal event. Expand your collection of seasonal-themed items and relive a chilling tale in our PvE brawl: Junkenstein's Revenge," Blizzard wrote.

"This year, we’ve added a new endless mode for Junkenstein’s Revenge, with leaderboards to commemorate those who last the longest in their fight against the evil doctor. Plus, unlock over 50 new seasonal items—including new legendary skins like Dracula Reaper, Van Helsing McCree, Totally 80’s Zarya, and Dragon Symmetra—alongside last year's Halloween Terror gear."

We'll have a proper rundown of all the scary skins and other spooky stuff up for you very soon. Stay tuned!