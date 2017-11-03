The next Overwatch map is a Blizzard theme park called Blizzard World

Announced at Blizzcon 2017 today, the next Overwatch map is modeled after a fictional Blizzard theme park (for a second I thought a real Blizzard theme park was coming) called Blizzard World.

It's a hybrid map—part assault, part payload—with what appear to be World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Diablo, and StarCraft-themed areas. Blizzard World is coming next year, and to the PTR "very, very soon."

Apparently, it's now canon that Blizzard, the games company, exists in Overwatch's world. But has it made a game called Overwatch in Overwatch?

Check out a preview of the map in the video above, and some screenshots below: