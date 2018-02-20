The new Humble Bundle features vintage RPGs Torment, Wasteland, Shadowrun, and Dreamfall

The Humble Classics Return Bundle is an impressive collection of games for oldsters and people who'd like to try playing as one. One single, solitary dollar is all you need for Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse, Shadowrun Returns, Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure, and Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut. But if you have more dollars, you get more games.

Shadowrun: Hong King Extended Edition, Wasteland 2: Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition, Age of Wonders 3, and Xenonauts will be added to the mix for beating the average purchase price, which right now is about seven bucks. And at the top tier of $15 or more, you'll also get Torment: Tides of Numenera and Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut Edition. The Tesla Effect soundtrack is also included at any tier, and Mark Morgan's excellent Wasteland 2 soundtrack comes in at the beat-the-average price.

It's obviously a very narrative-intensive bundle and that's not going to be for everyone, but it's a great deal for anyone with even a passing interest in RPGs or adventures: Most of the games in the bundle are worth the $15 price tag entirely on their own. The Humble Classics Return Bundle will be available until March 6.