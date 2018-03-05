The most downvoted comment in Reddit history is now a Star Wars Battlefront 2 mod

In November last year, an EA representative made Reddit’s most unpopular comment of all time in response to an aggravated Star Wars Battlefront 2 player, miffed at the game’s microtransaction-heavy business model. The first line in particular is a great lesson in why you should always read the room.

“The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes.”

It’s a piece of art. And like all great art, it’s been inspiring. Take, for instance, the new lootbox textures available on Nexus mods. Creator Dareedevokl has captured the spirit of the lootbox system, the pride and accomplishment, by emblazoning the sentiment on the side of every box.

All BS should be immortalised this way.