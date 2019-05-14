The Mortal Kombat movie reboot will start filming this year

It looks like the Mortal Kombat movie reboot has escaped purgatory and is set to be filmed and produced in Australia. South Australia's Premier, Steven Marshall, announced the new, adding that it would be the largest film production in the region's history. Yes, a politician held a press conference about Mortal Kombat to promote it rather than decry it. It's a miracle.

Marshall might be a big Mortal Kombat fan, but he's probably a bit more interested in the $70 million (or around $48.5 million US) that's expected to be put into South Australia's economy, along with 580 jobs and 1,500 roles for extras. Just like Shang Tsung created lots of job opportunities when he started the first Mortal Kombat tournament.

The largest film production in South Australia's history!@warnerbros will bring their epic action film, Mortal Kombat, to life here in SA. SA locations. SA crews. SA VFX companies.It will enhance our production capabilities and create new jobs for the local film industry. pic.twitter.com/jkPeRuq1WzMay 14, 2019

Greg Russo, who is writing both the Resident Evil reboot and the Saints Row movie, wrote the screenplay, but there have been no hints about the plot. It's Mortal Kombat, it could be anything, but it will almost certainly feature many punches. If it's not buddy movie about Johnny Cage and Johnny Cage learning life lessons and smacking people around with their awards, I'm not sure I'm interested.

The first Mortal Kombat movie came out in 1995 and was much, much better than Street Fighter, followed by the animated series in 1996. There was a crap sequel, too. It was also resurrected in web series form back in 2011 and ran for two seasons. It was pretty good! Check out the first Scorpion and Sub Zero episode here.

Cheers, ABC.