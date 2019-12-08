The Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse is just $45 right now, £35 in UK

The IntelliMouse series from Microsoft has attracted a cult following over the years, with many still holding onto their IntelliMouse Explorer 3.0 mice from 2006. Microsoft released the Pro IntelliMouse earlier this year, packing a Pixart 3389 sensor into the classic IntelliMouse body, and now you can get it for just $44.99. That's a $9 drop from the previous price, and $15 below the original MSRP. It's also on sale in the UK.

This mouse is designed for both productivity work and gaming, with customizable thumb keys, a middle-click button, a Pixart 3389 optical sensor capable of up to 16,000 DPI, and an ergonomic design that people have loved for years. It's especially popular with large-handed people, and works best with a palm grip.

While we haven't tried out this model ourselves, it has received great reviews from both the press and regular buyers. Windows Central called it, "worthy of the IntelliMouse legacy," while The Next Web said the mouse has "excellent ergonomics and wonderful day-to-day precision."