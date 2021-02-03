The Mass Effect Legendary Cache features a game case with no game

It's not uncommon these days for those big, fancy collectors editions to skip out on including the game itself. Nevertheless, there's a particular cruelty to Mass Effect Legendary Edition's collector's bundle including a fancy metal case without a disk.

Now that the trilogy spanning remaster has a release date, BioWare has revealed the Mass Effect Legendary Cache for fans with $150 to burn on Mass Effect merch. As far as limited editions go, it's a big'un—featuring a full-sized light-up N7 helmet to pop on your head, canvas art prints, morality spinners and an N7 acceptance letter to show off to your mum.

But while the Cache comes with your standard special-edition steel case, you won't find a disk copy of the trilogy waiting inside to greet you.

Granted, I'm not shocked the bundle doesn't come with a DVD copy of the collection. Even disk drives themselves are going out of fashion these days. But the Legendary Cache doesn't even include a download key. It's also worth noting that the Cache can only be purchased on its own. If you want to order a physical game copy, get ready to put in a second order.

Nevertheless, the copywriters behind the bundle have tried their hardest to make putting an empty metal box on your shelf sound appealing.

"The game itself isn’t part of the Mass Effect Legendary Cache. But if you have it, you can display it in this premium metal game case. And even if you don’t, the art on the case still makes it well worth showing off."

Disk or not, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is looking awfully sharp following this week's new trailer. The first game is getting a partial remake with better combat and (arguably) better Mako controls, with subtler remastering applied to the rest of the trilogy to bring 'em up to 4K. All three will also be fully playable on 21:9 monitors for an extra-wide cinematic flourish.

Just, erm, make sure you've actually bought yourself a copy of the game before making plans to play the whole thing in a glowing plastic helmet.