The Legend of Korra gameplay video — first impressions

I am a huge fan of The Legend of Korra TV show, so I was pretty excited to get my hands on the game when it launched today. From just the few hours I've played, it's clear that appealing to fans of the show was at the top of Platinum's mind while it developed the game. Unfortunately, the lack of any significant dialogue and the exclusion of many key characters undermines an otherwise faithful recreation of the show's world. We'll have our full review up later this week, but check out the video to see what I think of The Legend of Korra so far, from its incredibly fun combat to its abysmal graphics options.