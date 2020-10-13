The latest Horizon Zero Dawn patch teaches Aloy how to walk straight

In September, Guerrilla Games fixed a bug in Horizon Zero Dawn that kept that kept the lead character, Aloy, trapped as a child forever. Now it's October, and Aloy's growth continues: Thanks to the release of a new patch today, she's now apparently able to walk in a straight line.

Horizon Zero Dawn had a bit of a rough start on PC. Our hardware editor found that it ran quite well on his PC, but our reviewer encountered framerate and stuttering issues, which the day-one patch did not address. Guerrilla acknowledged these problems shortly after the game's release in August, and it seems to be making good progress on that front, as recent user reviews on Steam are "very positive."

"First of all, we want to thank you all for your continued feedback, patience and support. In the past couple of weeks, our team has worked hard on some trickier changes that needed some extra time to develop and test," Guerrilla said in the update announcement. "Patch 1.06 addresses some of these issues with additional crash fixes and further improvements on the game. These include some issues reported by the community, such as Aloy not walking in the direction where the camera was facing when pressing forward."

The full Horizon Zero Dawn 1.06 patch notes are below. Guerrilla said that it's still working on other issues, and asked players who encounter problems not covered in the "known issues" list to report them here.

Crash fixes:

Fixed a streaming compute shader crash

Fixed a crash on startup related to file paths with non-ANSI characters

Graphical improvements:

Fixed an issue where characters would noticeably warp between cuts during a specific cutscene in main quest “The Point of the Spear”

Fixed an issue where box graphics would flash during the final cinematic of the game

Fixed an issue in HDR where the UI could get overlapped by a black scene

Fixed an issue where turning on the Adaptive FPS option gave lower performance results than setting similar results manually

Gameplay improvements:

Aloy forward walking direction – Aloy now walks directly towards the direction the camera is facing when you press forward, rather than at a slight angle

Other improvements:

Executable details – Properties of the executable now also displays the current version

Known issues: