The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II announced, imports hero from previous game

It's only been out of the cold, dead ground for a few weeks, but The Incredible Adventures of Van Wilder Helsing Party Liaison (monster hunter) has already earned itself a sequel. The follow-up to the "gothic-noir steampunk Action-RPG" - or The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II, to formally name it - will give you the choice to import your character from the first adventure, the one you probably haven't even finished yet. Stick around for the synopsis, or check back tomorrow, when Neocore Games will have probably announced Van Helsings 3, 4 and 5: Requiem.

Like the first, The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II will revolve around the famous monster hunter/Drac-botherer Van Helsing, along with his ghostly companion Lady Katarina. I wouldn't expect it to move too far beyond the click-happy Action RPG structure of the first, but the admittedly brief synopsis does appeal:

"The gothic metropolis of weird science is on the brink of destruction as chaos rules the streets and a new enemy plots revenge. It's time to enter the dark side of Borgova and the forbidden wilderness, but beware: you are not the only one behind a mask."

But I'm not even wearing a mask. Or...am I?

Nope. Nope. That was my skin. While I dial for an ambulance, here's the boxart (seems a little premature).

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing is out now . Its sequel hasn't been given a date yet.

