The HyperX Cloud Alpha is currently £70 on Amazon

If you're looking for a last-minute deal, whether for yourself or as a stocking filler for someone else, you can't go wrong with our favourite gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha. It's currently on sale at Amazon for £70, and while that's not a huge saving—it's historic price points towards a £10 saving, rather than the advertised £20—it's an investment that will stand up for a few years to come.

A good headset can transform any gaming experience, whether you're looking to immerse yourself in an open-world game or pick up the easy-to-miss cues in a competitive first-person shooter. In short, investing in a decent headset is never a bad idea.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha boasts powerful yet clear audio, thanks to a pair of 50mm dual chamber drivers. It has a frequency response of 13Hz–27,000Hz and features a detachable noise-cancelling microphone as well as inline cable controls. The build quality is pretty impressive too, providing all the padding you've come to expect from HyperX headsets, ensuring high comfort over extended periods of use.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha performs well in a wide range of situations and the good news is that you don't have to fiddle around with software in order to hear its full potential—just plug it in and you're good to go.

If you're interested in the technicalities, have a read of our full HyperX Cloud Alpha review. You can also compare this headset to our other favourites by checking out our guide for the best gaming headsets.