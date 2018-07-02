The Humble Store's DRM Freedom Sale is live

For those of you who aren't satisfied with throwing money at the still-ongoing Steam Summer Sale, the Humble Store has some very good deals on the table in the DRM Freedom Sale that kicked off today.

There's no great, unifying theme here as far as I can see, except that all of the games in the sale are provided through Steam keys and are DRM-free—thus the title of the sale. Most of us will probably just chuck in the Steam keys and be done with it, but I can think of at least one anti-DRM purist who will be happy to avoid all that.

A few thoughts on what I would buy if I had your money:

The Humble Store's DRM Freedom Sale is on for a week, which means you have until Monday, July 9 to lighten your pocketbooks accordingly.