The Humble Store is having a 'Pixel Perfect Platformers' sale

Platformers—do you like them? If your answer is "yes," and you've still got some green left over from Prime Day, then this might be a good time to turn your attention to the Humble Store. It is at this very moment holding a "Pixel Perfect Platformers" sale, with discounts of up to 85 percent.
Suggestions? I have a few:
- Cuphead - $16 (20 percent off)
- Rayman Origins - $7 (66 percent off)
- Limbo - $2.50 (75 percent off)
- Aer: Memories of Old - $7.50 (50 percent off)
- Trine Enchanted Edition - $2 (85 percent off, and the other Trine games are marked down too)
- Candle - $5 (66 percent off)
- Stealth Bastard: Tactical Espionage Arsehole Deluxe - $2.50 (75 percent off, and it's really good—I'm not just throwing it in for the title, although that's obviously a big selling point too)
- Clustertruck - $7 (55 percent off)
The Humble Pixel Perfect Platformers sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on July 23.
