The Forest's free update adds hang gliders, crossbows and more monsters

I haven’t finished The Forest yet because, frankly, I’m too damn scared. I’m not particularly comfortable in regular forests at night, let alone ones containing mutated cannibals and labyrinthine cave networks full of mutilated corpses. And now, thanks to the 1.10 update, there are two new horrifying monsters presumably waiting to snack on me.

At least I’ll have the new crossbow to shoot them with and hang gliders when I need to make a quick exit. Along with the new monsters and handy tools, 1.10 introduces eight new structures for survivors to build, loads of fixes and some graphics tweaks. There’s improved underwater rendering, textures, shadow draw distance and ambient occlusion, along with new volumetric clouds.

Endnight’s also tackled cheating in multiplayer. Apparently, players were able to damage or instantly kill other players thanks to some exploits, which have been removed. Buildings could also be destroyed even with building destruction turned off, so that’s also been fixed.

It’s good to see The Forest still getting updates even though it left Early Access back in May. It took four years to get from its initial launch to a final release, but clearly Endnight isn’t quite ready to leave it just yet. Maybe the developer will eventually add something that makes me courageous.

The update is available now, and you can check out the full patch notes here.