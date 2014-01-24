Popular

The Forest screenshots set the tone ahead of upcoming early access release

By

Here's a new set of screenshots for the promising looking exploration horror game, The Forest. Yes, you may need to squint a bit, because they're pretty dark. That's a consequence of the eerie survival atmosphere that the game hopes to evoke. Luckily, as you can see from the previous trailer , that static darkness becomes a claustrophobic and eerie space when seen in motion.

Like a mutated cannibal, The Forest is creeping towards us. A Steam early access alpha release is planned to jump out in the next couple of months. While you wait, huddled in fear for that moment to arrive, check out my interview with the game's creator .

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments