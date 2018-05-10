The Flame in the Flood is free in the Humble Store Spring Sale

Spring has sprung, finally, and that signals not just better weather and more abundant sunshine but also the start of the Humble Store Spring Sale. The seasonal sale includes deals on triple-A and indie games, special Spring Sale rewards, and a nice freebie, too: The Flame in the Flood, a roguelike survival game on a river running through "forgotten, post-societal America."

Want more? Allow me to make a few humble suggestions:

Sale rewards can be earned by "collecting stamps from store visits and purchases." You'll get one stamp for every $5 spent in the store, and one for each daily visit to the Humble Store. One stamp will get you a coupon for 7 percent off of Frostpunk and 10 percent off a new Humble Monthly subcription, three coupons gets a free copy of Millennium: A New Hope, and five will score you a free copy of Whispering Willows.

The Humble Store Spring Sale will run until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on May 24. The Flame in the Flood will only be free until May 12, however, so grab it while you can.