The first new Overwatch Winter Wonderland skin turns Zarya into a real Russian bear

Blizzard announced yesterday that the Winter Wonderland will return to Overwatch on December 11, a snowy special event that we predicted would be preceded by the usual array of new Legendary skin reveals. Sure enough, we were right (shocking, I know): First on the runway is Snowboarder Zarya, whose cute furry look makes for a very different sort of "Russian Bear."

Pawsitively fursome.Shred your opponents as SNOWBOARDER ZARYA (Legendary)! 🏂Winter Wonderland begins Dec 11! pic.twitter.com/Ji6o3Rn5t9December 5, 2018

The hat is the hook, but for my money it's the poofy little tail that really brings this outfit home. It looks more like it came off of a rabbit, at least as they're depicted in Peter Cottontail stories, but it's legit and here's the proof. The little polar bear plushie hanging off the back of her pack is a nice touch, too.

Overwatch's Winter Wonderland event begins on December 11. I imagine we'll see a few more skins turn up on Twitter between now and then, and we'll let you know when it happens.