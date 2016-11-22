The final StarCraft 2: Nova Covert Ops mission pack is out

As promised at BlizzCon, the third and final chapter of the Nova Covert Ops missions for StarCraft 2 is now live, with new weapons, battles, and intrigues, as well as a new co-op mission called Miner Evacuation. The campaign's conclusion arrives alongside the Legacy of the Void 3.8.0 patch, which also includes a "major revamp" to multiplayer combat.

Changes made by the patch include a redesign of the Cyclone into a "front-line anti-armored damage dealer" that's a little bit slower than it used to be, but also cheaper to producer, tougher, and harder-hitting against enemy ground units. The Siege Tank can no longer be lifted by Medivacs while sieged, but their health has been increased, and so has their damage dealt while sieged. Hydralisks have been buffed to make them a "core tech option" for the Zerg, and the Tempest has been given a new Disruption Blast ability that stuns enemy ground units for seven seconds.

Blizzard served up a preview of the final Covert Ops Mission Pack last week, but if you're just getting into it, be aware before you click that there are spoilers. The spoiler-free version is this: The wrong people screwed with Nova, and now it's payback time.

"The level is designed to allow multiple paths to success, so take advantage and find the load-out that suits your style," Blizzard said. "Nova will have access to new technology to aid her in the fight ahead. You’ll have the army upgrades from the previous missions plus new enhancements including an upgrade that allows your Battlecruisers to attack multiple enemies at once. She’ll also have new weapons to unlock, such as a deadly plasma rifle that melts her targets into a pool of ooze."

Sounds like overkill to me, but whatever gets the job done. The Nova Covert Ops Mission Pack 3 is available now for $7.50, or you can snag all three in a bundle for $15.