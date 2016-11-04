Third and final mission for pack StarCraft 2's Nova Covert Ops due November 22

The third and final set of Nova Covert Ops mission packs for StarCraft 2 will be released later this month, we learned at BlizzCon on Friday. We don't have a heck of a lot of details about the new missions yet, but above you can watch a trailer for the newest co-op commander, Alexei Stukov. He seems nice.

The description below the trailer reads:

"Former Terran vice admiral and current-infested leader of Stukov's forces, Alexei Stukov will be joining the ranks as the newest StarCraft ll commander! Leading forces of infested units and structures, this unorthodox commander is sure to overwhelm foes."

I'm sure he will. The new mission pack will arrive on November 22. Each pack costs $7.50 a pop and contains three missions, though Blizzard's currently offering them bundled for $15.