The final LawBreakers open beta runs this weekend

Cliff Bleszinski's Boss Key Productions held an open beta for its upcoming law-of-gravity-breaking online FPS LawBreakers last month, and it seemed to go pretty well: Laws were broken, people were shot, and a good time was had by all. Unfortunately, it was a time-limited beta that came to an end on July 5. But the good news for those of you who missed it (or who would just like to give it another shot) is that one more open beta is set to begin on Friday.

The final beta will feature a number of changes from the previous event, including balance tweaks and new features based on player feedback. Players will be able to unlock and equip any launch-day "Stash Drop" content including skins, stickers, and profile pics, have a look at the launch-week-exclusive Wraith and Assassin's Kinetic Blades weapons, try out matchmaking improvements, and play with Twitch features including account linking and broadcasting.

The final beta will begin at 7 am PT/10 am ET on July 28, and is scheduled to come to an end at the same time on July 31. To avoid wasting any of those precious hours on downloading the game, it's available for pre-load now on Steam, so you can make with the violence as soon as the flag drops. It'll also be helpful for PC players in North America who will be automatically entered into the "Early Bird Beta Contest" for a replica Aerator rifle or 1080Ti graphics card if they play at least three matches within the first four hours of the beta launch.

Boss Key also released a new trailer looking into the role played by Battle Medic class that you can check out below. (Short version: he's not a guy you'd want as your family doctor.) LawBreakers is set for release on August 8, and will go for $30/£25/€30, or a little bit more the Deadzo Deluxe Edition. And since you've got a little time before the beta begins, you should probably make sure your drivers are in order, too.