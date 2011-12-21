The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim patch adds support for extra RAM

One of the most popular mods on The Skyrim Nexus is the Large Address Aware patch, which lets Skyrim use more than 2GB RAM. Last night a quick patch was applied through Steam , adding official "support for 4-Gigabyte Tuning."

"About time!" cry thousands of Skyrim fans. It's been a long time coming, but 64 bit system users can finally make use of their extra juice, so to speak. Skyrim became the best selling game this Christmas in the UK this week, and it's still the most played game on Steam. You can use the extra RAM to run some of the fancier post-processing overhauls in our round-up of the 20 best Skyrim mods , or to power the promising work-in-progress ENBSeries graphical mod . Bethesda are currently working on official mod tools for Skyrim, which should arrive early next year.