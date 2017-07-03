The Elder Scrolls Online kicks off a five-day ESO Plus trial event this week

ZeniMax has announced plans to draw players deeper into its Elder Scrolls Online MMO by offering a free trial of the ESO Plus membership program. From July 5-10, non-Plus players can gain full access to the in-game benefits it offers at no charge, while those who are already in the program can earn free Crown Crates just for showing up.

ESO Plus is the program that replaced conventional Elder Scrolls Online subscriptions in early 2015. For $15 per month, or slightly less if you pony up for three or six months at a time, you get unlimited access to all DLC packs (Imperial City, Orsinium, Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, and Shadows of the Hist), unlimited crafting material storage, double the amount of furnishings and collectibles you can put in your home and double bank space, a ten percent boost to experience and gold, 1500 Crowns (that's the in-game currency) per month, and the "exclusive ability to dye costumes." That's a big one, no doubt.

The ESO Plus promo event will begin at 10 am ET on July 5, and come to an end at 11:59 pm on July 9. To give it a shot, log into the game, head to the Crown Store, and select "ESO Plus Free Trial" in the featured category. During that same period, current ESO Plus subscribers will earn one free Crown Crate for each day that they connect to the game. The free crates will be awarded on July 17.