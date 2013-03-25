The Double Fine Adventure gets a new name and website

Tim Schafer's Double Fine Adventure (aka. Codename: Reds, aka. That Kickstarter Project That Made All of The Money) now has a new, final, name for it to also be known as: Broken Age. As a result of my warped view of game development, it is 40% more real now that it has been named.

There's a website , too (making it a further 10% more real), which gives a brief plot outline for the adventure, and also lets anyone not among the original 87,142 Kickstarter backers pre-order both the game and 2 Player Productions' fine development documentary.

Here's what to expect from Double Fine's newly christened project:

"Broken Age is a point-and-click adventure telling the stories of a young boy and girl leading parallel lives. The girl has been chosen by her village to be sacrificed to a terrible monster--but she decides to fight back. Meanwhile, a boy on a spaceship is living a solitary life under the care of a motherly computer, but he wants to break free to lead adventures and do good in the world. Adventures ensue."

Pre-orders for the game come in two tiers. For $15 you'll get both the final release and early beta access, while $30 also nets you past and future episodes of the documentary, along with a selection of "development materials".