The Division 2 is free to play this weekend

The Division 2 has seen some steep discounts lately, with Ubisoft slicing off massive chunks of the price to get more people into the fight over Washington DC. This weekend it's shedding its price entirely, letting prospective agents play for free until March 1.

Starting at 8 am GMT/3 am ET on February 27, everyone can take a trip to the post-apocalyptic capital. The "full game" is available, according to Ubisoft, though presumably not the expansions, of which there is no mention.

If you've played in an earlier free weekend, your progress will carry over, as it will if you end up purchasing it. Now's a good time for that, too, as it's also on sale. The sale isn't consistent across regions, however, as there's a larger discount in the US, where it's $2.99, than the UK, where it's £8.59. Still, it's a good price.

The Division 2's next expansion is also imminent. Warlords of New York sees agents return to the first game's location to hunt down a naughty rogue agent. It's due out on March 3, and if the free weekend sucks you in, you can grab The Warlords of New York Edition for a discount, netting you the base game, expansion and some bonuses.

In the meantime, here's a new animated short to set the scene: