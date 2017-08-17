The debut trailer for Planet of the Apes: Lost Frontier shows primates under pressure

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is a new story-driven game coming this fall from FoxNext Games in partnership with The Imaginarium Studios, which handles performance capture for the films.

It's set between the second and third movies in the excellent reboot trilogy, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, and gives you control over both sides of the growing conflict. While it doesn't look like you'll have direct control over a player character, you'll have control over the big decisions they'll make, all leading to multiple possible endings.

I can't say it looks especially great, but if it's written well enough and if the decision points articulate in interesting ways, then I'm down for a fun side-story (as long as a creepy videogame version of James Franco doesn't make a cameo).

IGN got their hands on a small chunk of the game in action, which boils down to two scenes—one from the apes' perspective and the other from the humans'—where the player has to make some tough decisions on the fly. So far, the choices are essentially between violent or non-violent action, which isn't all that distinct. Will you be cruel or kind? Hopefully we see more shades of grey in the final release.