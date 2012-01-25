The Darkness 2 demo is out now

[VAMS id="P5cg4AIKlOIfV"]

Four arms are better than two when you're being assaulted by a city of gangsters. The Darkness 2 demo, now available on Steam , will gradually give you use of all your arms, just as soon as you've made it through the intro cutscenes, and the on-rails shooter bit, and a few more cutscenes. Thankfully the demo has been put together to give us an overview of some of Jackie's more powerful abilities, so it's worth persisting to get to the gorier bits. The pseudo-cell shaded look is a nice homage to The Darkness' comic book roots, too. Give it a whirl and let us know what you think. The Darkness 2 is out on February 7 in the US, and February 10 in Europe.