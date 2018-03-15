The Crew 2 hits the road in June, beta signups are open

The Crew 2, Ubisoft's open-world, omni-vehicle racing game, was supposed to be out in March but hit the proverbial speed bump at the end of 2017 when it was pushed back to sometime between April and September. Today Ubi pinned that down to June 29 with a brief new gameplay trailer and details about a new, high-priced Motor Edition release.

The Crew 2 Motor Edition includes the Gold Edition of the game in a SteelBook case, along with a 12x6" license plate "customized to reflect the spirit of The Crew 2" and a 25x20-inch fold-out map of the game. Interestingly, it's only $10 more than the digital Gold edition, which comes bundled with the season pass, The Crew 2 Motorsports Deluxe Pack, and three avatar outfits.

Unfortunately, it's not clear at the moment whether the Motor Edition will actually be available for PC. Ubisoft said last year that a physical edition was being prepped but would only be released for consoles, but the Ubisoft Store has a pre-purchase option for the Motor Edition on PC. However, it also indicates that the PC version is digital, and for all the wonderful advancements that the modern era has given us we still can't download a license plate.

I've reached out to Ubisoft for clarity on that point and will update if and when I receive a reply. While you wait for that to happen, you can sign up for access to the beta (no start date on that yet, sorry) at thecrewgame.com.