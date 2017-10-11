The creators of Titanfall are making a 'realistic' VR war game

Facebook and Oculus VR have partnered with Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment to put out an Oculus Rift virtual reality game in 2019. The teaser shown at Oculus Connect today (watch it above) confirms it's another war game, as expected, but rather than talking up how cool it'd be to pilot mechs in VR, Respawn is pulling from the Call of Duty marketing playbook.

"At Respawn, it's about creating an authentic experience," said CEO Vince Zampella, who formerly headed up Call of Duty dev Infinity Ward. "We really want to depict being a soldier in combat in a more fully fleshed-out and realistic way."

"The combat experience in VR really gives you the chance to experience life closer to what a soldier would experience in real combat," he continues. "It gives you more of that feeling of paranoia, and tension."

"Fear, and adrenaline, and anger," adds engineer Jon Shiring. "It's more visceral, more terrifying," confirms Zampella.

So it's going to be visceral and terrifying, with paranoia, tension, fear, adrenaline, and anger. Sounds like fun?

But really, I'd never accuse Zampella's previous games—which include Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, several Call of Dutys, and both Titanfall games—of being realistic. I'd wager that this VR game will be like those. He's sounding a lot like Activision here, but as much as Activision goes on about CoD being authentic, that's obviously absurd.

Either way, we won't be strapping on our hell goggles to experience endless global carnage for a couple more years now. Development on the untitled game is "just getting started."