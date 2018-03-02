The cheapest GeForce GTX 1070 right now is actually in an external box

Now is not the best time to buy a standalone graphics cards. As has been the case for quite some time now, cards are in short supply and, for the most part, way overpriced. If you absolutely can't wait any longer, however, and are in the market for a GeForce GTX 1070, the best deal right now is an external graphics box.

Specifically, Gigabyte's Aorus GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming Box (GV-N1070IXEB-8GD) is listed on Newegg for $600. At the time of this writing, there is no cheaper GeForce GTX 1070 on Newegg (unless you're willing to roll the dice with an open box model). The next lowest price is $700 for the card itself.

Nvidia's MSRP for a GeForce GTX 1070 is $450. Best Buy sells it slightly cheaper, for $430 when it's in stock (which of course it isn't).

The card inside the Gaming Box is a mini ITX version (GV-N1070IXOC-8GD) that previously sold for around $400, and even dipped to $360 at one point. It's a shortened card with a single cooling fan. The card is also overclocked over Nvidia's reference settings—in Game mode, it has a 1,531MHz base clock and 1,721MHz boost clock, and in OC mode it runs at 1,556MHz/1,746MHz. Nvidia's reference blueprint calls for a 1,506MHz base clock and 1,683MHz boost clock.

External GPU boxes like this one are intended to boost the performance of laptops and all-in-one PCs with relatively weak integrated graphics. It has a built-in 450W power supply, three USB 3.0 ports, and a Thunderbolt 3 plug.

If all you're interested in is the card, you could always pluck it out and sell the bare box/PSU to recoup some of the cost. We're not necessarily suggesting you do that, but it is an option, and the cheapest one around for a GeForce GTX 1070 right now.

