The Bureau: XCOM Declassified trailer gives up its secrets

This is seriously sloppy redacting on behalf of the recently uncovered The Bureau: XCOM Declassified. Oh sure, they wipe the key nouns out of the text screens, but then they intersperse it with cuts of game footage showing everything . Characters, locations, enemies... It's like they actively want people to know about their upcoming game.

We even get hard information on that most dreaded of secrets: the pre-order bonus. It's a free extra mission, titled "The Codebreakers".

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified is due out August 20th.